New Delhi, September 10: Microsoft is reportedly planning to reduce its dependence on OpenAI by incorporating Anthropic AI technology into its Office 365 applications. The company, which is a major investor in Sam Altman-run OpenAI, is said to be exploring ways to integrate both Anthropic and OpenAI tools into its applications.

Reports indicate that Microsoft aims to diversify its AI offerings across its productivity suite to enhance capabilities for its users while not relying solely on OpenAI. The discussions are reportedly ongoing, and it can be seen as a strategic effort to expand Microsoft’s AI ecosystem and provide more options within its Office 365 apps. Microsoft is reportedly planning to pay for integrating Anthropic’s AI models into Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. Does Apple iPhone 17 Pro Come With Rotating Rear Camera? Know the Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video.

Microsoft is said to have so far invested around USD 13 billion in the company so far. Developers working on Microsoft Office’s AI features reportedly believe that Anthropic’s latest model, Claude Sonnet 4, outperforms OpenAI in several tasks. These include handling financial commands in Excel and designing PowerPoint presentations. As per a report of The Information, the tech giant is said to be considering integrating some of Anthropic’s AI into its products, signalling a potential shift from relying solely on OpenAI for its AI-powered features.

Microsoft has previously explored options beyond OpenAI. While OpenAI remains the primary model, the company provides alternatives like xAI’s Grok and Anthropic’s Claude through GitHub Copilot. Microsoft is also aiming to achieve a higher level of independence, having recently unveiled its first two in-house AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview. NVIDIA Rubin CPX: Tech Giant Introduces New Class of GPU Capable of Handling Million-Token Coding and Generative Video Applications With Speed and Accuracy.

As per multiple reports, OpenAI is reportedly looking to reduce its dependence on Microsoft and operate with more independence. As OpenAI has launched a new jobs platform to compete with Microsoft’s LinkedIn. As per a report of TechCrunch, Microsoft spokesperson Michael Collins said, "As we’ve said, OpenAI will continue to be our partner on frontier models and we remain committed to our long-term partnership."

