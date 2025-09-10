Does Apple iPhone 17 Pro Come With Rotating Rear Camera? Know the Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video

New Delhi, September 10: Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series, with four new models to its lineup. It includes iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone Air is stealing the spotlight for being Apple’s "slimmest" iPhone so far, designed with a sleek look and the advanced features. But alongside the excitement, a new buzz is making rounds on social media platforms about the iPhone 17 Pro model. The talk is about its rear camera that can physically rotate.

The unusual claim about the iPhone 17 Pro might have sparked curiosity among tech enthusiasts. Many might be wondering if Apple has really announced such a unique feature or if it is another social media rumour. A physically rotating back camera would be a big change in Apple’s design approach. However, questions remain, did Apple confirm this feature during the launch, or is it a speculation online? Let’s break down what’s true and what’s not about this trending claim. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications, Sale and Pre-Order Details Revealed; Know Every Details of New Apple iPhone 17 Series Models Launched in India.

Viral Claim About iPhone 17 Pro Featuring Rotating Camera Module

iPhone 17 Pro Rotating Camera (Photo Credits: X/@BenGeskin)

Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Launch Event Did Not Announce Any Rotating Camera Feature for the iPhone 17 Pro Model

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user (@BenGeskin) has caught a lot of attention. The post included a short video clip that is said to have originally come from TikTok. In the video, the iPhone 17 Pro model is shown with a rotating back camera module that can flip downwards to take selfies. The clip has reportedly crossed more than 80 million views on TikTok. So, did Apple really had announced such a feature during the iPhone 17 series launch? Or is this an another viral rumour spreading online? Many users are eager to know whether the rotating camera is a genuine or it is a clever trick to grab attention. Apple Watch Series 11 With BP Monitoring and AirPods Pro 3 With Heart Rate Sensing Launched in India; Check Price and Specifications Including Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3.

The claim video seems to be generated by AI technology. Apple, however, has not announced any such rotating camera feature for the iPhone 17 Pro model. The company did not mention it during the launch event, and there is no official confirmation about a moving camera module. Instead, Apple has focused on improving its camera system with advanced tools. It comes with a Camera Control button, which will allow users to instantly take a photo, record a video, adjust settings, and more. So, the claim about the iPhone 17 Pro having a rotating rear camera is false. Apple has not added any such feature to the model.

Claim : A viral video claimed the iPhone 17 Pro model features a rotating rear camera, which has reportedly gained over 80 million views on TikTok. Conclusion : Apple has not introduced any rotating camera feature in the iPhone 17 Pro model. The company has not made such an announcement at the launch event of the iPhone 17 Series, confirming the viral claim is false. Full of Trash Clean

