NVIDIA Rubin CPX is a new class of GPU announced by NVIDIA that can handle million-token coding and generative video applications. The chip giant said that the new NVIDIA Rubin CPX deals with these tasks with "groundbreaking speed and accuracy". The GPU enables the highest performance and token revenue for long-context processing. NVIDIA posted, "This transforms AI coding assistants from simple code-generation tools into sophisticated systems that can comprehend and optimize large-scale software projects."

NVIDIA Rubin CPX GPU Announced With Advanced Capability

