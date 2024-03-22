New Delhi, March 22: Microsoft has launched its first AI-powered laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 comes with advanced features that make use of artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and security. These laptops are designed to cater to the business sector,

As per a report of Times of India, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 have been launched. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 come equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, Neural Processing Units (NPUs), advanced security measures, NPU-powered Surface Studio cameras and Copilot key to set new standard for business laptops. The Surface Pro 10 starts at a price of USD 1,199. The Surface Laptop 6 also begins at the same price point, providing options for different configurations to suit various business needs.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 Specifications and Features

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business is available with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 165U processors. The base model of the laptop includes 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 64GB and comes with 256 GB Gen4 SSD storage. The Surface Pro 10 boasts a 13-inch display with an anti-reflective coating, making it 33% brighter than previous models. An OLED model is also expected to arrive for future upgrades. The laptop also features USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an NFC reader and a front camera with a 114-degree view and also offers up to 19 hours of battery life. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk Run X Likely To Introduce New Feature To ‘Minimise’ Videos, Similar to YouTube.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 Specifications and Features

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 offers a choice between the Core Ultra 5 135H and the Core Ultra 7 165H processor. The Surface Laptop 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB Gen4 SSD storage and which can be upgraded to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The display of Surface Laptop 6 comes with 15-inch and 13.5-inch model. The 15-inch variant includes two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and the 13.5-inch model has one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port. Both models feature an anti-reflective coating on their screens and a full-HD front-facing camera.

