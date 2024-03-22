New Delhi, March 22: Lava Mobiles has launched its new smartphone, the Lava O2 in India. The Lava O2 comes under the budget smartphone segment in India, The Lava O2 is expected to deliver a premium experience without having a premium price tag with updated specifications and features for its users.

The Lava O2 comes with three different colour options: Imperial Green, Royal Gold and Majestic Purple. These colour options add a touch of sophistication and also offer a choice of styles and preferences. The smartphone's AG Glass Back is enhanced with an Aurora design, which adds a sense of sophistication and elegance. Lava Mobiles also claims that Lava O2 is the fastest smartphone in the entry-level segment. The Lava O2 with 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will be available on Lava Mobiles' official website and Amazon India. The sale of the Lava O2 starts on March 27, 12 PM. Vivo T3 5G With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Lava O2 Specifications and Features

The Lava O2 features a 6.5-inch display. The smartphone has a punch-hole display design with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Lava O2 is powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-core processor, which is expected to handle multitasking, running apps efficiently and provide good gaming performance. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB and 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM.

The Lava O2 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP AI main camera. The camera comes along with various modes such as slow motion, beauty, HDR, AI, panorama, portrait, night, pro, timelapse, intelligent scanning, burst and filters. The smartphone also features an 8MP front-facing camera with screen flash for selfies and video calls. HONOR Magic6 Teased To Launch in India by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth, Company Likely Introduce ‘Ultimate’ or ‘RSR Porsche Design’ Variant; Check Price and Key Specifications.

The Lava O2 runs on Android 13 OS and offers a clean user experience with no bloatware, ads, or unwanted apps. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging capability. The smartphone also comes with features that include face unlock and a side fingerprint sensor and Lava Mobiles might also offer free home service for ensuring customer satisfaction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).