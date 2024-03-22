Elon Musk's run microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), might roll out a new feature update soon. The update might follow the recent feature update of audio and video calling capabilities on X. As per reports, X will likely introduce an exciting new feature that might allow users to minimise videos for seamless multitasking. This new feature means users might continue to scroll through their feed while playing video in a small window on the screen. Users are expected to be excited about the possibility of an increasingly versatile and user-centric experience on the platform. ‘Neuralink Demonstrated Telepathy’: Elon Musk Shares Video of Man With Neuralink Brain Chip Playing Games Just by Thinking.

Elon Musk Run X New Feature Update

NEWS: X will soon let you “minimize” videos like YouTube to make it easier to watch while you scroll! https://t.co/k5xMJki3Ob — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 21, 2024

