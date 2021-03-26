Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially launched the Moto G100 handset in Europe and the Latin American markets. Moto G100 is the re-branded version of the Motorola Edge S device that was launched in China earlier this year. The handset is now available for sale in the European and Latin American markets. The phone is priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs 42,700) for the base model. Motorola Capri Plus Reportedly Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

In terms of specifications, Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

Moto G100 (Photo Credits: Motorola Europe)

For optics, the handset sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a ToF shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-angle snapper.

Moto G100 (Photo Credits: Motorola Europe)

The phone runs on Android 11 based My UX UI and comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include NFC, 5G connectivity, a Google Assistant button and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moto G100 phone comes in three colours - Slate Grey, Iridescent Sky and Iridescent Ocean.

