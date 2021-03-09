New Delhi, March 9: Motorola on Tuesday launched two new budget smartphones Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 with a near-Stock Android 11 OS right out of the box. Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colours. The Moto G10 Power, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode. Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Moto G10 Power & Moto G30 Launching Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The device houses a quad rear camera setup, 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device has a 13MP camera sensor.

Moto G10 Power (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Netizens, it's time to make the most of every situation with the #PowerfulAllRounder. Introducing #motog10power with a 6000 mAh battery, 48MP Quad Camera, ThinkShield for Mobile & Android™ 11 at just ₹9,999. Sale begins 16th March, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/34peeUHZS4 pic.twitter.com/R8oGqpFXmh — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 9, 2021

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. Meanwhile, Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It houses a quad rear camera that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, 2MP sensor with a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front. The Moto G10 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery.

