Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is all set to launch its Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 smartphones today in the Indian market. The Moto G10 Power is rumoured to be a re-branded version of the Moto G10 which was launched last month in the European markets. Both handsets have been listed on Flipkart revealing their key specifications. Both the smartphones will be made available for sale on the e-commerce website after the launch. Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 To Be Launched in India on March 9, 2021.

Moto G9 Power, Moto G30 Teaser (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, Moto G10 Power is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. The handset will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery. Motorola claims that the battery can provide up to 190 hours of music streaming or up to 23 hours of watching videos and up to 20 hours of web browsing. For photography, the device will feature a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G10 Power (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

On the other hand, Moto G30 will also feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display. The smartphone could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W charging facility. For optics, the device might feature a quad rear camera system comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Coming to the pricing, the Moto G30 is priced at EUR 179 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the base variant whereas the Moto G10 Power costs EUR 149 (approximately Rs 13,300). So we expect the India pricing of Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power to be somewhere around it.

