Motorola India launched two new smartphones - Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion in the country last week. Both the phones share a lot of similarities in terms of specifications. The Moto G60 was made available for sale this week, and now the Moto G40 Fusion will go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST. Customers looking to purchase that budget phone can get one by heading straight to Flipkart. Moto G20 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

The affordable phone comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The former is priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the latter costs Rs 15,999. It gets three colour options to choose from - Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 transactions made via ICICI Bank cards.

What can the most affordable Snapdragon™ 732G Processor in #motog40fusion do? Get it starting at ₹13,999 to find out. Also, grab instant ₹1000 off using ICICI credit cards & Debit/Credit EMI transactions. Sale begins 1st May, 12 PM on @Flipkart #BlazeOn https://t.co/rDis8Wtn2u pic.twitter.com/29LT4IlGAK — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 30, 2021

The Moto G40 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10 support. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset that is clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 1TB by using a hybrid microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera at the back. It includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging.

