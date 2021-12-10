Motorola India has officially launched the Moto G51 5G smartphone today. The device sits in the G-Series along with the Moto G31 phone. The handset is claimed to be the country's first device running on Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The smartphone will go on sale on December 16, 2021, at 12 noon on Flipkart. Moto G51 5G To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Moto G51 5G sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Glimpse into the future with #motog51 5G that is designed with True 5G with 12 Global 5G Bands! Connect using the fastest networks & #GoTrue5G. Priced at just ₹14,999, it helps you stay a step ahead. Sale starts 16th Dec on @Flipkart. #gomotog https://t.co/Fri2FhRF2T pic.twitter.com/EN4dCVEVpK — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 10, 2021

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 13MP snapper.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C charging, 5G SA/NSA and 4G. Coming to the pricing, Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

