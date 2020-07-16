Lenovo owned Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone will go on sale today in India. The handset will be made available at 12 pm IST, through Flipkart. The smartphone will be offered with Rs 500 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with a 16MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; Price, Features, Variants & Specs.

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the mobile phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 16MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies & attending video calls.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes in 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage configuration, expandable up to 256GB & runs on Android 9 Pie operating system. The mobile phone will be available in two shades - Royal Blue, Arctic Blue. Coming to the pricing, Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 9,499 for 4GB & 64GB variant on Flipkart.

