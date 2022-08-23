Motorola India is set to launch new Edge 30 Series smartphones soon, and has started teasing the same on its official Twitter account. These smartphones are rumoured to be Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has revealed the launch date of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Key Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing: Report.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be launched in India on September 8, 2022. It will be the first Indian smartphone to come with a 200MP rear camera.

@mountainmowgli is one of India's top climbers, and is not afraid to challenge the status quo. Learn more about him as we partner with him in the never seen before journey to #FindYourEdge exclusively on #TheNextEdge. https://t.co/ceZRvAInuE pic.twitter.com/jLwBHvxk6O — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 22, 2022

However, the company is yet to announce the launch date of the same. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Moto X30 Pro. The Moto Edge S30 Pro could debut in India as the Edge 30 Fusion.

If the reports are to be believed then the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will sport a 6.73-inch FHD+ OLED curved display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. For photography, the device might sport a 200MP primary lens with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12MP telephoto snapper. Upfront, there might be a 60MP selfie lens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).