Motorola Edge S Pro has been reportedly teased on the company's official Weibo account. As per the teaser, the handset will be launched in China on August 5, 2021 and will debut as the successor to the Motorola Edge S that was launched in January this year and which debuted as Moto G100 in the global market. Motorola also shared a promotional video on its Weibo account which confirmed the smartphone to be Motorola Edge S Pro. The device will be launched at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro & Edge 20 Lite Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Motorola Edge S Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Previous reports had claimed that the upcoming phone could be launched as a rebranded model of Motorola Edge 20 Pro that was introduced a couple of days ago in the global market along with Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite devices. If the reports are to be believed, then Motorola Edge S will come powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and will feature a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50x super zoom feature. The phone will come fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

