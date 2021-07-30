Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker officially launched its Edge 20 Series in the global market. Motorola Edge 20 Series consists of Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite smartphones. All models of Edge 20 Series will be available for sale from next month in Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia. The company has not revealed the exact sale date for the same. Motorola Moto G60 Now Available for Online Sale via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications, all models under the Motorola Edge 20 Series sport a 6.7-inch OLED display. The Edge 20 phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP macro lens with 3x optical zoom. It comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro flaunts the same triple rear camera module as that of the Edge 20 device but features an upgraded 5x high-res optical zoom and 50x Super Zoom telephoto lens. The handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The device sports a 144HZ of refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 12GBof RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite (Photo Credits: Motorola)

On the other hand, Motorola Edge Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. It comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 20 is priced from EUR 499 (approximately Rs 44,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model. Motorola Edge 20 Pro costs from EUR 699 (approximately Rs 61,800) for the 12GB + 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 20 Lite is priced from EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,990) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).