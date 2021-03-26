Motorola officially launched the Moto G50 smartphone in Europe. The handset will be made available for sale in Spain from April 15, 2021. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It costs EUR 250 (approximately Rs 21,400) for the 4GB + 64GB model. The company has not revealed the price of the 4GB + 128GB variant. The device comes packed with a Snapdragon chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup & more. Moto G100 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto G50 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and runs on the Android 11 operating system. The handset will be offered in two colours - Steel Grey and Aqua Green. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and more.

