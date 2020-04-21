Netflix Brings 'Screen Lock' Feature To Avoid Accidental Pauses

Netflix Logo (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Accidental pause messing up with playback is the latest thing we want while watching a favourite movie or a web-series. This situation can become frustrating when you accidentally tap on a button that pauses your entire playback. Keeping this in-check, Netflix is bringing a new feature to the Android smartphones that will prevent accidental taps. This feature will prevent all types of taps on the smartphone screen causing disturbance to playback on Netflix. Netflix Adds HDR, HD Support to Oppo Reno3 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite.

Initially spotted by 9to5Google, this new 'screen lock' feature from Netflix will let the Android users avoiding any sort of accidental touches while using the Netflix mobile app. This new feature will appear at the bottom of the screen when the user starts watching a TV show or movie.

Activating the screen lock feature will stop the button prompts like Play & Pause buttons from appearing. This nee feature on Netflix will help in preventing the user from accidentally stopping playback or enabling the subtitles. The users can disable the feature by tapping on the screen and an unlock prompt will appear and the user needs to tap twice. This will disable the screen lock feature on the Netflix app on the Android smartphone.

It is important to note that Android gestures such as swiping to go back functions when the feature is enabled. So, this new feature on Netflix is not completely foolproof. However, this feature can be a valuable tool for users who love to watch plays straight.