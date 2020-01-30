New Emoticons For 2020: Emoji 13.0 Unveils 117 New Emoticons And Here's How Twitterati is Reacting

New emoji for 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We all smartphone users who are more or less hooked on to messaging applications, love using emoticons in our conversations. And sensing the love for these emojis, a new set of emoticons are launched every year. The Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emoji that will be rolled out later this year as part of Emoji 13.0. First coming to the Apple iPhone users, these emoticons will be rolled out to other phones later this year. From the transgender flag, smiling face with a tear, bubble tea to a cockroach, there is a wide range of emojis in the latest update. As soon as the emoji were revealed online, social media users are expressing their excitement online. We Need Baby Yoda Emoji! Fans Start Petition to Make Emoticon of Their Favourite Star Wars Character.

Emojipedia which keeps a tab on all the emojis and their usage, has given out the first looks of how the 13.0 emojis will look like. Out of 117 emoticons, 62 will be the new ones and 55 have gender and skin tone variants. Some of the new emojis include a black cat, polar bear, bubble tea, capsicum, roller skates, hug, magic wand, anatomical heart among others. The ones in the gender and skin variants are a person in a tuxedo, a person in a veil, person feeding a baby, faces in Santa cap. Some people are really excited to use these new emoticons and have been expressing their excitement online. Most Used Emojis in India on Twitter 2019: Laughing Face With Tears is Everyone's Favourite Emoticon This Year.

Check All the New Emoticons in Emoji 13.0 Update:

Watch Video of First Look of New Emoji for 2020:

Here is how Twitterati is reacting to these new additions. Some of them have quite funny reactions.

Season Your Food Friends!

If you rotate the emoji...... the seasoning emoji to remind your friends to season their food pic.twitter.com/RTKkPpgbSI — lisa (@lisaguan_) January 30, 2020

Relatable!

HAHAH THIS EMOJI IS DEADASS ME https://t.co/bjOFwqNSHd — g thanggg (@mfckineni) January 30, 2020

Going to be Overused?

i'm about to overuse the shit out of thissss https://t.co/olUDwknFwE — Rubén (@QueerXiChisme) January 30, 2020

For so Many Situations

this for when they leave you unseen but they're online https://t.co/onobOsMK9t — shivana🇹🇹 (@trinisadian) January 30, 2020

How Will You Use The Boomerang?

can't wait to use boomerang emoji, everytime someone curses me during an argument over text https://t.co/6ATZwEiDF6 pic.twitter.com/KahwtkhRVU — ruru⁷ is kinda ia? (@listenbts) January 30, 2020

Why Do You Need a Cockroach Emoji?

Whoever suggested cockroach emoji I hope you won’t have a good sleep for the rest of your life https://t.co/0hdbht1aVY — 남도현 (@gooreumnara) January 30, 2020

So chatting is going to get more interesting with these new additions. Just in October 2019, Apple released iOs 13.2 and it gave a new set of emojis, over 398 more emoticons to users. With so many new additions of symbols, we won't be surprised if people use fewer words and more emoticons to convey what they what to say.