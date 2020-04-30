New Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra White Colour Variant Introduced; Features & Specifications

Galaxy S20 Ultra White (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The South Korean electronics major has introduced a new White coloured variant for its top of the line model - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Initially, the smartphone was launched in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray. The phone maker has now released a new White colour variant for the smartphone. As of now, the White coloured variant is exclusively limited to the Chinese market. But, we hope the company could bring the new variant in other markets soon. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Expected To Sell Around 32 Million Units: Report.

Notably, the new White colour variant doesn't come with a gradient finish. It is more sort of classic white shade that Samsung previously had used on smartphones. This piece of information was initially shared by Anzhuo that spotted a poster with the new colour of the device. Though the Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a new coloured variant, the remaining specifications remain the same. The smartphone comes powered by the company's Exynos 990 SoC which is clubbed with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is important to note that the new white colour variant is offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage configuration only. It also comes with provision for memory expansion up to 1TB via microSD card. Samsung TV Plus Streaming Service Reportedly to Be Introduced on Smartphones Globally.

The phone sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout housing a 40MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is equipped with a quad-camera setup featuring 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, 48MP telephoto camera, and a depth vision camera. The device is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charger. The company ships Galaxy S20 Ultra with One UI 2.1, based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.