New Delhi, March 1: Not just the tech industry but layoffs have also hit other verticals and now, leading footwear and apparel brand Nike has laid off several employees who took to professional networking platform LinkedIn to share their plight.

Most job cuts affected Nike recruiters who said that they have been laid off. Nike, however, did not comment on the social media posts about these job cuts. The employees posted on LinkedIn after Nike announced the resignation of Ratnakar Lavu, the top technology executive at the company. Jordan Ingram, senior talent acquisition partner at Nike, said it was hard for him to find the words. Bending Spoons Layoffs: Mobile Application Developer and Parent Company of Evernote Sacks 129 Employees.

"Like many other amazing people lately, I was laid off from Nike yesterday. If you have followed me or worked with me at all, you know how much I love my career and what I get to do. #SeniorTechRecruiter I take serious the opportunity to change people's lives, and there is no greater joy then being able to love your job and the company you work for," Ingram posted on LinkedIn.

"I am open to work, and I need to be working for my family," he added. Reports also surfaced late last month that one of Vietnam's largest shoe manufacturers for major brands such as Nike and Adidas plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs due to poor orders.

Frank P, another talent recruiter team member, posted: "Type, delete, type, delete. As I try to find the words to say I was #laidoff yesterday from #nike. Like many talented and truly amazing people, I am now #opentowork."

"Despite this unexpected life event, I am excited for a new door to open as this one has been closed. I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support," Frank wrote. Natalie Rincon, a product designer, said she was impacted by the layoffs at the company. Cerebral Layoffs: US-Based Telehealth Startup To Sack 15% of Its Workforce.

"It has been an amazing two years working alongside talented individuals, but I plan on using this time to recharge and refresh before diving back into the job search. Moving forward, I am excited to explore new opportunities in the field of product design and would love to connect with fellow designers and individuals who have been affected by layoffs," Rincon added.

