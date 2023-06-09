New Delhi, June 9: NoiseFit Fuse has been launched in India with an affordable price tag. It comes with Noise Health Suite that allows you to monitor essential health metrics.

The new smartwatch comes with over 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces. It can be paired with the NoiseFit App.

NoiseFit Fuse Display and Design

The NoiseFit Fuse sports a 1.38-inch circular display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and 550nits of brightness. It comes with a metallic finish and textured strap. The IP68-rated build offers water and dust resistance.

NoiseFit Fuse Specifications

The new smartwatch is powered by TruSync technology that supports Bluetooth calling. It comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 that offers stable, lag-free calls.

The NoiseFit Fuse comes with built-in speakers and a microphone. It can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

NoiseFit Fuse Features

The Noise Health Suite supports features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and menstrual cycle tracking. It also tracks breathing.

The built-in Productivity Suite provides access to daily reminders and weather forecasts. Other smart features include a Notification display, weather and stock updates, camera control, music control, quick reply, smart DND, reminders, and a calculator.

NoiseFit Fuse Price

The NoiseFit Fuse smartwatch comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,499. It can be purchased from Flipkart.com and gonoise.com. You can choose from five colour options such as Jet Black, Rose Pink, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, and Forest Green.

"We at Noise always try to make new and better things that people love. Our new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Fuse, is made for people who want to do more and need a helpful device to stay fit and active. We will keep making technology that makes people’s lives better," said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

