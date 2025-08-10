Santa Clara, August 10: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed that he personally checks the salaries of all 42,000 employees every month. Some might consider it a tedious task; however, Huang said that he regularly paid attention to the compensation of all his employees despite his schedule. NVIDIA's CEO said that due to this strategy, the company benefited significantly over time.

Jensen Huang said that at the end of every payment cycle, he personally reviewed the salary paid to the employees using machine learning tools and other tech. The tools helped him make recommendations for compensation. He said, "I sort through all 42,000 employees, and 100% of the time I increase the company's spend on opex". Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Refuses To Resign Despite US President Donald Trump’s Public Call for His Resignation for Alleged ‘Deeply Conflicted’ Links to China,

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Checks Salary of 42,000 Every Month; Key Things of This Strategy

Jensen Huang said that his personal review of the salaries of 42,000 NVIDIA employees allowed him to understand the performance and compensation. He added that he maintained a hidden reserve of stock options to reward high-performing employees. With this salary-check approach, Huang successfully retained and rewarded the leadership talent. In his own words, "created more billionaires" on his management teams than any other CEO worldwide.

NVIDIA CEO said, "If you take care of people, everything takes care of itself". This also benefited the leadership, making three of the board members billionaires after the rise in stock prices. This event featured Jensen Huang in Forbes' top 10 wealthiest individuals. He said his approach was to pay all the employees handsomely at all levels, not just the top management. James Cameron Warns AI Used in Nuclear Systems Could Trigger ‘Terminator-Style Apocalypse’, Highlights 3 Major Existential Threats Today Amid Preparing for His Next Ghost of Hiroshima Film.

NVIDIA is in the Top Market Position Now

NVIDIA has been successful in chip-making and is booming in the AI industry. It has the largest market cap in the world. Microsoft and Apple are in the second and third spots, respectively. Then, tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Meta are on the list. NVIDIA is a big tech company with a total market cap of USD 4.6 trillion. It is the leading semiconductor industry giant that provides technology solutions for complex computational challenges.

