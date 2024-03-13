New York, March 13: The New York Times (NYT) and OpenAI dispute the AI Chatbot ChatGPT's ability to bypass paywalls and generate content from the company's articles. On December 27, 2023, The New York Times published an article saying it sued OpenAI and Microsoft over training AI Chatbots by using the copyrighted work without consent and payment. OpenAI accused NYT of hacking ChatGPT to fabricate the evidence for a copyright infringement lawsuit.

According to a report by the Times of India, the New York Times has vehemently denied the allegations of hacking by the ChatGPT developer. The report mentioned that in a court hearing, the NYT refuted ChatGPT's claims and said it was not hacking but rather investigating to protect its intellectual property. Elon Musk Says AI Will Be Smarter Than Any Single Human by Next Year.

The New York Times publication reportedly said that OpenAI's attention-grabbing claims about hacking its products are irrelevant and false. The report discussed OpenAI's behaviour, saying it was content with the fact that the NYT prompted ChatGPT with deceptive queries. This reportedly led to reiterated memorised training data using 100 of the publication's articles. Regarding OpenAI's claims about hacking, the NYT highlighted the widespread use of ChatGPT to bypass paywalls.

The Times of India further reported that the users leveraged the tool to access The New York Times content without subscription barriers. Further, NYT argued with the ChatGPT developer that the investigation it started aimed to track the "extent of copyright infringement", not to set up a lawsuit, and the newspaper wanted to uncover evidence of OpenAI using unauthorised content. 'It Is About Censorship, Government Control': Elon Musk Speaks Against Proposed US Legislation for TikTok Ban.

The report highlighted that OpenAI's true grievance was not about the Times investigation but about what the investigation exposed. It also added that OpenAI built its products by copying the content of The Times and using it at an unprecedented scale, a fact that the ChatGPT developer cannot dispute. The report predicted that the clash between AI capabilities and copyright protection will likely dominate the news headlines in the coming months.

