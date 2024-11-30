San Francisco, November 30: OpenAI has faced several lawsuits over using copyrighted materials to train its ChatGPT AI models before. It started with the New York Times to ANI, and now a group of Canadian news and media companies have filed a lawsuit against the company. The group alleged that the OpenAI infringed its copyright and enriched itself at its expense.

After a few days of facing legal issues with Asian News International (ANI) in India, the company is now sued by a group of people, including the Toronto Star, the Globe and Mail, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and others who demanded to seek monetary damages. Uber India Introduces New Safety Features, Pilot Project With Maharashtra Police Is Now Live; Check Details.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the group of companies, they alleged that Sam Altman-run OpenAI had scraped content from their websites to train the LLMs to power ChatGPT. They said that the content on their websites took time, effort, and cost to produce on behalf of the News Media Companies and journalists, staff, and editors.

The same case was with the New York Times and ANI, which said their content was used to train AI without their permission. The report said that the ChatGPT maker did not attempt to obtain the information legally legally. Also, they alleged that the company had "brazenly misappropriated" the News Media Companies' intellectual property and converted it to its commercial purpose without asking for consent and consideration. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Now Allows Users To Create Image Based on Their X Profile.

Although OpenAI announced it would work with several news and media companies, such as The Associated Press, Axel Springer, and Le Monde, these new companies were never asked for such permission. Besides, the report highlighted that besides ANI and NYT, companies like the New York Daily News, YouTube creators and authors like Sarah Silverman filed lawsuits against OpenAI for infringing copyright. While these claims exist, the company maintained that it trained the models on publicly available data.

