Beijing, January 7: The much-anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to be launched on January 11 and now the smartphone maker has revealed more details about cameras of the upcoming handset.

A notable update is the addition of a shooting mode called RAW Plus which, like Apple's ProRAW format, combines the benefits of computational photography and RAW image capture, reports The Verge.

The RAW+ mode will be an upgrade over the traditional RAW mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro would come with all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back. Google To Introduce New Connectivity Features for Smart Devices in 2022.

OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options - volcanic black and forest emerald. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system.

Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A recent report said that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2022 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).