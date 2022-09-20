OnePlus India will officially launch the 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition on September 22, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The Chinese phone maker introduced two editions of the 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition in India earlier this year - the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging and the standard model with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus 10R 5G Now Available at Rs 34,999; Check Details Here.

The handset will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max proxcessor.

Something #OutOfTheBlue is coming your way to give you the smartphone experience you were always looking for! Keep an eye on @amazonIN to know more! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 18, 2022

For optics, the device will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be offered in two battery options - 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging and 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging technology. The smartphone will run on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options might include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

