OnePlus officially launched the 10T 5G smartphone today in the global and Indian markets. Pre-order for the handset will commence tonight in India. The company's latest offering will go on sale on August 6, via Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, it gets a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper. OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Delayed, OnePlus 10T 5G To Debut As Scheduled.

OnePlus 10T 5G comes packed with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support and is claimed to offer 28 percent of charging in just 3 minutes.

OnePlus 10T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The handset comes with a vapour cooling system to keep the smartphone cool. It also comes with a customised version of the powerful hyper boost gaming engine.

It's time to change the way we experience speed. #OnePlus10T 5G is here to evolve beyond speed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Processor and 150W SuperVOOC Fast Charging. Pre-order goes live at 9PM IST Watch the livestream nowhttps://t.co/TVPP849K9P — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 3, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 UI. It will be offered in moonstone black and jade green. Coming to the pricing, it is priced at Rs $649 for the 8GB + 128GB model and $749 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. In India, the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12GB + 256GB retails at Rs 54,999. The top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will be offered at Rs 55,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).