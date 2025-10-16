The iQOO 15 will launch in India in November 2025, confirmed iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya. The highly anticipated flagship will be introduced with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will also feature a Q3 gaming chip along with the industry’s first QNSS super rendering engine. The iQOO 15 may come with a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO 144Hz flat display offering 2,600 nits of peak brightness, a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging, a 50MP+50MP+50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie shooter, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. The iQOO 15 price in India could be around INR 59,000, according to reports. Google Veo 3.1 Released: Tech Giant Launches New AI Video Generation Model with Improved Audio, Cinematic-Style Realistic Output and Enhanced Creative Controls.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya Confirms Launch of iQOO 15 in November

