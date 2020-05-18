OnePlus 8 First Online Sale Scheduled For Today at 2 PM IST Via Amazon.in

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone - OnePlus 8 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India. The interested customers can get their hands on the device by purchasing it online via Amazon.in at 2 pm IST. The company is also offering special offers for the customers wherein they will receive a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on transactions done via SBI cards. Apart from this, the customers also stand a chance to get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Payback. This offer is valid for pre-book customers only. The smartphone will also be offered with no cost EMI option up to 12 months across all banks. Additionally, the Jio customers will be getting special benefits worth Rs 6,000. OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone First Online Sale Tomorrow at 2PM IST on Amazon India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The screen comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

Those sweet offer are calling ☎️ Get benefits up to INR 6000 from Jio when you pre-book the #OnePlus8Series 5G from @amazonIN! Pre-book now - https://t.co/gS48vMRZqG pic.twitter.com/uX7qhBJRBo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 17, 2020

In the camera department, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of 48MP main sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens with dual-LED flash. At the front, the phone bears a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is listed on on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 44,999. Moreover, the top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999.