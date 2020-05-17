OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone First Online Sale Tomorrow at 2PM IST on Amazon India

OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Online Sale on May 18 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone is all set to be made available for online sale for the first time since its India launch last month. The smartphone will go on sale tomorrow via Amazon.in at 2 pm IST. OnePlus' newest flagship offering will be available will exciting deals and offers wherein the customers will get flat Rs 2,000 off on transactions made through SBI cards. Additionally, the company is also offering Rs. 1,000 Amazon Payback for the pre-book customers. The interested customers can also avail no-cost EMI option up to 12 months across all banks. The company is also offering special benefits for Jio customers worth Rs 6,000. OnePlus 8 Series 5G to Be Available for Sale on May 29 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in & OnePlus Offline Stores.

The OnePlus 8 5G smartphone will be available for sale on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant will retail at Rs. 44,999 and the top-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will cost Rs 49,999.

The OnePlus 8 5G smartphone will come in three colour options - Onyx Black, Glacial Green & Interstellar Glow. The main underlines of the smartphone are Fluid display screen with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, A+ display rating, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, X55 dual-mode Modem, UFS 3.0 storage, Wi-Fi 6, triple rear camera, 4,300 mAh battery, and much more.

On the specification front, the smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the skin, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module consisting of 48MP main sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens with dual-LED flash. At the front, the phone bears a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.