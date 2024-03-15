New Delhi, March 15: Motorola is expected to unveil its latest smartphone, the Moto Edge 50 Pro in India on April 3. The Moto Edge 50 Pro is expected to bring the latest features and specifications for its users. The upcoming Moto Edge series smartphone is rumoured to have a sleek design and might have advanced AI features. Motorola has also recently teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Moto X50 Ultra in China as the AI Mobile Phone.

As per a report of Gadgets360, Motorola might launch its upcoming smartphone, the Moto Edge 50 Pro on April 3 in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is also rumoured to launch in the US as the 2024 Motorola Edge+. The Moto Edge 50 Pro is speculated to come with three colour options, which might include white, black and purple. The white variant is also anticipated to feature a unique stone-like pattern. Tech enthusiasts might take interest in this smartphone for its rumoured AI features, updated specifications and sleek design.

Moto Edge 50 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Moto Edge 50 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is expected to provide smooth responsive performance. The Edge 50 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone will likely come with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is anticipated to come with a triple rear camera setup.

As per rumours the Edge 50 Pro might feature a 50MP main sensor, a 13mm wide-angle camera and a 73mm telephoto shooter which might go up to 6x zoom. These camera specifications is expected to capture and deliver good-quality images. The Moto Edge 50 Pro is rumoured to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, The smartphone will likely support 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

