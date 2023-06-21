Beijing, June 21 : Chinese tech major OnePlus is preparing to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone later this year. As per several reports, the upcoming foldable device will be either called the OnePlus Fold or as the OnePlus V Fold.

The upcoming foldable phone from OnePlus has been creating buzz lately and has already churned out several speculations and leaks regarding its specifications, design and features. The speculated OnePlus V Fold is likely to come with a horizontal or book-style folding design, while a new set of leaked render images have revealed the entire possible design of the handset. Let’s check the details. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Revealed in Company Community Forum; All Key Details Inside.

OnePlus V Fold – Leaked Design Details Through Renders

The leaked render images of the supposed OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold show the device’s full design that confirms that it would come with a book-style foldable design. The OnePlus V Fold would offer sharper edges and a circular camera module that a signature style of the OnePlus smartphones.

The OnePlus V Fold is expected to boast of Hassleblad branded cameras as per the leaked renders, which is going to be a triple camera setup that will include a periscope lens and an LED flash. The back panel of the handset is seen with a faux leather finish for an enhanced premium look and feel. The device’s power button would double up as a fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Fold is seen to ultra thin bezels for its outer display and a punch-hole design. The inner and larger display will also get the same punch-hole cutout design. The device is expected to fold shut with no visible gaps with an advanced hinge design. ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI May Soon Launch App Store for AI Models: Report.

OnePlus V Fold – Expected Specifications

The upcoming new OnePlus V Fold is likely to come with an 8-inch QHD+ OLED primary inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.5-inch FHD outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold is expected to come with a 50MP OIS sensor teamed with a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP periscope snapper along with a 32MP front facing selfie camera. The device would pack in a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

