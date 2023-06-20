New Delhi, June 20: OnePlus is readying up to launch the new OnePlus Nord 3 in the fast-paced smartphone market of India. The Chinese tech major hasn’t yet announced the launch date, but has shared the launch timeline of via its community post.

We already know the key expected details of the new upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, as the model has been generating several speculations online. Read on to know all the details of the upcoming phone known so far. WhatsApp Introduces Silence Unknown Callers Feature To Avoid Scam Calls Automatically; Learn How To Activate This Handy New Privacy Feature.

OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Timeline Details

As per the teaser post shared in the OnePlus community forum, the new OnePlus Nord 3 will be launching in multiple global markets including India, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets. However, the company has not revealed any specific model name for the phone, and chose to call it “The next Nord”.

OnePlus also teased that the Nord 3 will be launched with its “The Lab” campaign, which will let the tech enthusiasts to test the smartphone and offer their views and feedbacks. As per the latest reports, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to arrive in India next month, that is in July. OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10T Gets New OxygenOS 13 Software Update and Security Patch in India; Here’s All That the Update Will Offer.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specifications

The upcoming new OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to pack in the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor backed by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone would probably run on Android 13 topped with OxygenOS 13 skin.

The handset is expected to offer a triple camera setup at its rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP secondary and a third 2MP snappers, while a 16MP front facing shooter would handle the selfie and video chat needs. The device is likely to draw its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

