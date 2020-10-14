OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the OnePlus 8T 5G handset today in the Indian market. The online launch event is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST & will be streamed through OnePlus India's official YouTube & other social media handles. OnePlus has been teasing the smartphone on its official Twitter handle. The device will be introduced as the successor to OnePlus 8 series that was launched in April this year. The company has also confirmed that the phone will be released via Amazon.in from October 17, 2020. OnePlus 8T 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of OnePlus Event Here.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T is likely to flaunt a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

An experience like never before. Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/sWDrY5JfTn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC & could be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery backed by a 65W fast charger. Coming to the camera, OnePlus 8T could sport a quad rear camera system with a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera & a 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus 8T Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Evleaks)

Last month, Amazon Germany hinted that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will be offered in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The company has not confirmed all the specifications except for 65W fast charging technology & 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8T with 8GB RAM & 128GB model might get a price tag of Rs 42,999 whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant could be priced at Rs 45,999. The company is expected to launch at least 4 new products at the event.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

OnePlus has also confirmed that it would be launching the Nord Sandstone special edition during the event. We will also be seeing more affordable OnePlus Buds wireless alongside the OnePlus 8T flagship smartphone.