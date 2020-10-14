OnePlus India is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the handset on its official Twitter handle revealing its key specifications. The smartphone will be introduced as the successor to the OnePlus 8 series that was launched in April this year. The online launch event will begin at 7:30 pm IST via OnePlus India' official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can also watch the online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus 8T Retail Box Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB internal storage. The device is rumoured to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main lens with Sony IMX586, a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera & a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there could be a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

An Amazon Germany listing last month suggested the upcoming OnePlus 8T will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging technology. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8T with 8GB & 128GB model is likely to be priced at EUR 599 (approximately Rs 51,800) whereas the top-end model with 12GB & 256GB variant could cost EUR 699 (approximately Rs 60,000).

