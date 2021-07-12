OnePlus' new smartphone phone, Nord 2 5G, will be launched in the country later this month. There have been speculations around the upcoming mid-range handset from the Chinese smartphone brand. Ahead of its official debut, the company has revealed a key specification of the phone. In a recent teaser, OnePlus went ahead to reveal that the Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz of refresh rate. Now, this is the same display that is offered on the original Nord phone. OnePlus Nord 2 5G: What We Know So Far.

Apart from this, other details are under kept wraps, which are likely to be revealed as we approach the launch date. Prices and availability will be revealed during the launch, which is slated for July 22, 2021. The Chinese phone brand will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds alongside the Nord 2 5G.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will boast a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz of refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixels of resolution. Powering the smartphone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC chipset. It's worth noting that this will be the first OnePlus phone to get a MediaTek chipset. The processor is likely to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified. Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/oRK56yOWqQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 12, 2021

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord is likely to get a triple camera setup at the back. The primary lens could be a 50MP lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP snapper. It will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W Warp charge fast charging support. The phone is likely to boot Android 11-based on OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).