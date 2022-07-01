OnePlus India has officially launched the Nord 2T 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset is introduced as an upgraded model of the Nord 2 5G, which debuted last year. OnePlus Nord 2T will go on sale on July 5, 2022, via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon India and OnePlus authorised partner stores. It will be available in gray shadow and jade fog colours. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Official Website With Launch Date; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The things we do to bring you good news... You knew it was coming, and now it's here! #OnePlusNord2T 5G is here. Get notified: https://t.co/oEqZLKClpD pic.twitter.com/BPE0FTx0ox — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 1, 2022

For optics, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The Nord 2T 5G smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 33,999.

