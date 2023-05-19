Delhi, May 19: The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 has been spotted online. It features a similar design and specs as the OnePlus Ace 2V. Highlights include a 50MP rear camera, 16GB RAM, 12GB virtual RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Additionally, the upcoming handset is tipped to come with an alert slider and an infrared sensor on top. It will sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Budget Smartphones Launched in India; From Price To Specs, Check All Details Here.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.

The dual SIM (nano + nano) smartphone is expected to come with a 16MP selfie cam, an In-display fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Coming on June 1; Here’s Everything We Know About the Foldable Twins.

As of now, the price of the OnePlus Nord 3 is not known. However, it is likely to be launched in late June or early July. Users will be able to choose from Cyan and Blue colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).