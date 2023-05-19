Delhi, May 19: Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi A2 series in India. Both the Redmi A2 and A2+ feature a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits brightness.

The budget smartphones are powered by an Octa-Core Helio G36 processor, up to 4GB RAM, up to 3GB virtual RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD card). Nokia 105, Nokia 106 4G With In-built UPI Payment Option Launched in India; Check Prices, Specs, UPI 123PAY, and Other Features.

The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ run Indian stock Android 13 Go Edition OS. Both devices come with an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Additionally, the Redmi A2+ get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The dual-SIM smartphones support Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a Micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack as connectivity options. Both the Redmi A2 and A2+ come in Sea Green, Aqua Blue and Classic Black colours. Motorola Edge 40 India Price Accidentally Leaked on Flipkart Prior to Its Official Launch.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Price

The Redmi A2 is priced in India at Rs 6299 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 2GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 64GB models come at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,999, respectively. The Redmi A2+ is priced at Rs 8,499 for the lone 4GB 64GB model.

Both handsets will be available from May 23 via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi home stores and other offline stores. The company is also offering a flat discount of Rs 300 (2GB +32GB) / Rs 500 (4GB +64GB) on using ICICI, HDFC & Axis Bank Credit Card & Credit Card EMI options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).