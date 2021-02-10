OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially organised its Valentine's Date sale in India. During the sale, the company will offer its wide range of products on a decent discount via OnePlus.in, Amazon India and offline retail stores. The sale will last till February 14, 2021. To save your time, we have chosen the best deals that OnePlus is providing during the Valentine's Date sale 2021. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Raises $15 Million for ‘Nothing’ via Google-Led Funding: Report.

OnePlus 8T-

OnePlus 8T is listed on the OnePlus website with a price tag of Rs 42,999. Customers can get Rs 3,000 off via SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express Cards and up to nine months no-cost EMI on all major banks. The phone flaunts a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery and a 48MP quad rear camera setup.

OnePlus 8T 5G Launched in India (Photo Credits; OnePlus India)

OnePlus Nord-

The device is now available with a discount of Rs 1,500 with SBI Bank credit cards, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards and 3-month no-cost EMI on all major banks from February 14 - February 28, 2021. Buyers can also get up to Rs 12,400 off via an exchange deal. The handset was launched in India in July last year and it features a 48MP quad rear camera module, a 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED display, a 4,115mAh battery & more.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Band-

OnePlus Band is now available at Rs 2,499. Customers can get 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members, 3 percent cashback for non-Prime members and up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on American Express credit card EMI transactions. OnePlus Band comes with blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature and is 5ATM/IP68 water-resistant.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Buds Z-

OnePlus Buds Z is listed on Amazon and OnePlus India website with a price tag of Rs 2,799. The truly wireless earbuds are being offered with Rs 1,500 discount on American Express credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for prime members and 3 percent cashback for non-prime members. The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic driver, deep bass definition, 20 hours of battery life, fast charging capability & more.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition (Photo Credits: IANS)

OnePlus Buds Z (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, OnePlus Smart TVs, OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro are being offered at a decent discount.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).