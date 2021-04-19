Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Oppo A94 5G phone in Europe. The smartphone is introduced as a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 5Z that was launched in Singapore earlier this month. The device has been reportedly listed on several European retail websites and will go on sale from May 3, 2021. The handset is priced at EUR 359 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Oppo A74 5G Smartphone Confirmed To Be Priced in India Under Rs 20,000: Report.

Oppo A94 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo A94 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A94 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The phone comes packed with a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charging support and will be offered in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black shades. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

