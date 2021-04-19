Oppo A74 5G phone is confirmed to be launched tomorrow in India. The 5G phone will be priced below Rs 20,000. This piece of information has been reportedly released by Oppo via a press release. The handset has already been launched in the South Asian markets including Cambodia and Thailand but the Indian variant is rumoured to be different from the original model. Last week, a tipster 'Abhishek Yadav' had also revealed that the Oppo A74 5G device will be priced under Rs 20,000. Oppo A74 5G To Be Launched in India on April 20, 2021: Report.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Indian variant of Oppo A74 5G is likely to sport an LCD display instead of an AMOLED screen that can be seen on the original model. The handset could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone is speculated to feature a triple rear camera module with a 48MP main lens, a 2MP depth assist camera and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The device is expected to come fuelled by a 5,000mAH battery with 18W fast charging support and might run on an Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system. Pricing and other details of Oppo A74 5G will be announced by the company during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).