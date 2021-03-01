Oppo F19 series has been listed on the Amazon India website. The Amazon listing showcases the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G handsets. The launch date of the Oppo F19 series is not confirmed by the company yet, but the listing hints that the India launch is imminent. Amazon India has provided a 'Notify Me' button so that interested customers can stay updated about the Oppo F19 series. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of Oppo's coming F19 series. Oppo F19 & Oppo F19 Pro Likely to Be Launched in India by March 2021: Report.

Oppo F19 Pro is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED punch-hole FHD+ display. For photography, the device is expected to come with a quad rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be a 16MP for selfies and video calls. The handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and could be fuelled by a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The handset might be offered in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

On the other hand, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone might flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display and likely to be powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset. The rear camera setup could comprise a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there might be a 32MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls. The smartphone is said to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F19 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs 20,000 for the 6GB & 128GB storage model whereas the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G could be offered at Rs 25,000 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

