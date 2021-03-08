Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo F19 Series in India. The Oppo F19 Series consists of Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Phones. The company also launched the Oppo Band Style fitness tracker alongside the Oppo F19 Series launch. The Oppo F19 Pro series will be available for sale on March 17, 2021, via Amazon India. The Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available for sale in the country. The Oppo F19 Series phones are available for pre-bookings via the e-commerce website. Sale offers include up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on credit and debit cards via HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank for the Oppo F19 Pro+. The company will offer the Oppo F19 Pro device with up to Rs 1,500 instant discount via HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit, debit transactions. Oppo F19 Series Launch Highlights.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W flash charging support.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ & Band Style Launching in India tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Oppo F19 Phone flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and features a 48MP quad rear camera module. It will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The Oppo F19 Pro is fuelled by a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support. On the other hand, the Oppo Band Style gets a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 294x126 pixels. It also comes with features such as an optical heart rate sensor, Spo2 monitoring, sleep tracking, continuous blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring.

Oppo F19 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The band gets 12 workout modes including Swimming, Yoga, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton and more. Coming to the pricing, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The Oppo F19 Pro costs Rs 21,490 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 23,490 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Oppo Band Style is priced at Rs 2,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).