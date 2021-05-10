Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale 2021 is live now and brings decent discounts and exciting offers on smartphones from companies such as Apple, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and more. Flipkart has partnered with Citi Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on credit, debit cards. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale 2021 will last till May 14, 2021. To save your precious time, we hereby list down all the best deals from this sale. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Google Pixel 4a India Price Drops To Rs 26,999; Check Offers & Prices.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Apple iPhone 11 64GB model is now available at Rs 48,999. Buyers will also get an extra 500 off on Citi credit EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI, standard EMI options, up to Rs 15,150 off via exchange deals.

Motorola Razr 5G India Launch (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Razr 5G is now available on Flipkart at Rs 89,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. Customers can get their hands on the phone with offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on Citi Bank credit, debit cards, a Google Nest Hub (Chalk) at Rs 5,999 on purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs, mobile and more.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone is now available for sale at Rs 25,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Customers purchasing the device will get 10 percent off on Citi Bank credit, debit cards, Rs 500 off on Citi Credit EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and more.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is listed on Flipkart at Rs 1,15,900 for the 128GB variant. Offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, up to Rs 15,150 off via exchange deals.

In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy F62, Oppo F19 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 4a, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3, LG Wing, iQOO 3, iPhone SE, Mi 10T Series and more devices are listed on the e-commerce website with exciting offers and discounts.

