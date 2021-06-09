Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale is live now and brings massive discounts on several smartphones. The e-commerce website is offering up to 40 percent discount on smartphones from companies like Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi and others. The sale will last till June 12, 2021 and also includes other offers such as no-cost EMIs and exchange offers. To save your time, we hereby list down the top deals from this sale. Amazon Mega Salary Days Sale to Start From January 1, 2021; Check Exciting Deals on TVs, Home Appliances, Sports & More.

OnePlus 9R 5G Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 9R 5G phone can now be purchased with extra Rs 2,000 off via exchange deals. The handset is listed on the Amazon India website at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Other offers include no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 11,100 off via exchange deals.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are being offered with Rs 3,000 off via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is now available for sale with a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards.Oppo A74 5G is listed with a flat Rs 2,000 discount via HDFC card transactions.

Realme X7 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Customers can get their hands on the Realme X7 phone with a flat Rs 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions. Apart from this, smartphones such as Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Power, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy A12, Redmi Note 10 Pro and more are being offered with decent discounts.

