Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Oppo Reno5 Pro smartphone and Enco X TWS earbuds in India on January 18, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the company has been teasing both devices on its official Twitter and other social media channels. Now, a leakster has revealed Reno5 Pro's pricing, specifications and pre-order details via its Twitter account. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India on January 18, 2021.

The first leaked image of presentation shots by the leakster showcases the smartphone will be competing with the likes of flagship devices such as Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8T.

The handset will debut as India's first smartphone powered by Dimensity 1000+ SoC. In addition to this, the tipster also revealed the pre-order poster that mentions a 10 percent discount on Enco X TWS earbuds and 10 percent cashback with leading banks.

As per the leakster, Reno5 Pro 5G will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the device will come equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP auxiliary lenses. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone will come packed with a 4,350mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. It will be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, the handset is likely to be priced at Rs 39,990 for the sole 8GB & 128GB variant.

