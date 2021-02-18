Beijing, Feb 18: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has patented a sideways sliding selfie camera that goes from one end on the top bezel to the other. The patent was filed with WIPO or World Intellectual Property Organisation and includes 33 pages detailing how the tech will work. The idea behind the sliding camera is to capture images from different angles, and that would be done if the camera sensor is mounted on a guide block, going from one end to another on a rail, reports GSMArena. Oppo Reno5 Pro & Enco X Wireless Earbuds Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

There will be a tiny motor and the movement will occur only when the selfie camera is activated through the dedicated app. OPPO recently patented a new smartphone with detachable cameras, meaning the module that has cameras onboard can be removed and attached anytime. The rectangular camera module can be removed anytime and used to click selfies using a USB-C connector.

According to the patent, this camera module on the OPPO phone will have two cameras in circular designs and a pill-shaped cutout possibly for LED flash. The camera module would come with the USB Type-C connector and can bend at two angles -- 90-degrees and 180-degrees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).