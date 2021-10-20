1、Who is Orcauboat？

Orcauboat focuses on the research and business of surface unmanned driving technology and Waters surface cleaning robot. Till now, Orcauboat is one of the most widely used with largest units in active waters cleaning service in the world.

02、What is Orcauboat doing?

OrcaUboat is committed to providing integrated solutions for intelligent (unmanned) maintenance and management of urban waters.

Waters intelligent maintenance and management by Orcauboat robots: Mainly providing 3 robots-SMURF、 TITAN、TITAN（mowing）with cloud analysis platform. Focusing 3 functions-water surface sanitation(cleaning\mowing\so on).

"Smart Ship" direction——Mainly focusing on the smart scene of unmanned cruise ships, launch a series of standard products and renovation projects for unmanned cruise ships, promote the diversification of water surface smart city transportation.

03、 Why do Orcauboat do this?

#Huge market scale for waters cleaning and maintance.

There are currently 200 billion square meters of urban waters in China, and there is an annual water area cleaning service market of about 120 billion，the market space is increasing year by year, and compared with terrestrial sanitation competition, the surface sanitation is currently in a blue ocean state.

#Oceans and waters are facing unprecedented garbage pollution

Every year, 76% of out-of-control plastics in the world will land on rivers. they will release toxic substances at high speeds and erode the water ecosystem. What the Orcauboat unmanned ship has to solve is how to quickly capture the floating objects on the water surface in the first time, prevent them from dispersing everywhere, and maintain the safety of the water ecosystem.

#Labor shortage and expensive

The number of sanitation workers is small, they are old, wages are high, and work scene is very risky.

04、 What is Orcauboat core product?

1）SMURF unmanned cleaning boat

An unmanned waters cleaning robots that is used in open, closed/semi-closed water scenarios and meets the water surface cleaning needs of parks, scenic spots, parks, large reservoirs, offshore waters and other water scenarios.

2）TITAN unmanned cleaning boat

TITAN unmanned cleaning boat is a surface service robot that integrates surface garbage cleaning, water quality detection, intelligent inspection and other functions. It can collect 100kg of garbage.

3）TITAN unmanned mowing boat

TITAN unmanned mowing boat has functions such as fully automatic waterweeds harvesting, water surface cleaning, and water quality inspection. The main application scenarios are lakes, inland rivers and other waters.

product advantages:

1） Feasible cost

Compared with the manual method, the Orcauboat unmanned cleaning boat saves 60% of the cost, and compared with the semi-automatic mechanization method, the cost is saved by 30%

2） Fully intelligent real-time work

3） Value-added services

4） Safe and worry-free

Fully automatic working mode, to realize the replacement of water cleaning business, prevent drowning accidents of staff, liberate the management energy of managers, and realize digital management.

05、Application Cases

At present, Orcauboat unmanned cleaning boat has been extended to hundreds of waters in more than 50 cities and 10 countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, Thailand and Singapore, with a total sailing mileage of more than 400000 kilometers.

06、 What kind of partner is Orcauboat looking for?

Familiar with water environmental protection and trade industry, and relevant cooperation with domestic enterprises is preferred.

Based on honesty and trustworthiness, and long-term value of customers and industry first.

Have an insight into market strategy and have local customer relations or project cooperation resources.

07、Why cooperate with Orcauboat

#Strong product strength

The number of products landed in the industry is the first, with intelligence, stability and high cost performance. It has incomparable product advantages in the unmanned cleaning boat track.

#Brand Empowerment

Orcauboat has served a number of well-known domestic and foreign companies and governments. Cooperation with Orcauboat will bring customer into smart sanitation, and enhance the company's influence in the water environment conservation, water environmental protection and other industries.

#Business model upgrade

Orcauboat unmanned cleaning boat will help customer quickly obtain more water area service business through low-cost, high-efficiency, unmanned, and intelligent operation mode.