New Delhi, September 18: Paytm has issued a clarification on Twitter regarding its app being unavailable on Google Playstore. Taking to the social networking site, the financial services app said, "Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."

Earlier today, Google pulled down Paytm from the Play Store for violating its gambling policies. Paytm is India’s most valuable startup and claims over 50 million monthly active users. Its marquee app, which competes with Google Pay in India, disappeared from the Play Store in the country earlier Friday. Paytm Vanishes From Google Play Store Along With Paytm Games, Reports Cite Alleged Violation of Gambling Policies As Reason For Apps' Removal.

Here's what Paytm tweeted:

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google said on a blog post on Friday said that Google doesn't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. She added that this policy includes apps that lead consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes.

The statement further mentioned that when an app violates these policies, they notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. Also, in the case where there are repeated policy violations, the company may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts.

